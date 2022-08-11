Assam Rifles Technical, Tradesmen 2022 Admit Card Released; Here's Direct Link

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: The Assam Rifles has released the admit card for the Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2022. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the hall tickets by visiting the official website - assamrifles.gov.in. As per the schedule, the Technical and Tradesmen PST/PET/TT and Written Test will begin from September 1, 2022, onwards. To download the admit card, candidates will be required to enter their registration ID or registered mail ID along with the date of their birth. The registration for the Assam Rifle Technician and Tradesmen 2022 started on June 6, 2022, and the last date to apply was July 20, 2022.

Eligibility

Candidates aged between 18 and 23 years are eligible to appear for the examination.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Here's how to download hall tickets

Step 1: Candidates must go to the website assamrifles.gov.in to download the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen 2022.

Step 2: Then, click on the latest news section.

Step 3: Next, tap on the download call letter for Assam Rifles Tech/TRd

Step 4: Candidates then need to enter their ID and date of birth.

Step 5: A new page/tab would open.

Step 6: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 7: Take a printout of the document for future use.

Here's the direct link to download the Assam Rifles Admit Card - (Click Here)

Documents required at reporting time

Candidates must bring (both original and photocopy duly self-attested) and call letter in original format when reporting to the Presiding Officer of respective centres. The document required at the time of reporting to the office is as follows.

Educational Certificate and Mark Sheets Domicile Certificate/ Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC). Caste/reservation Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS) as applicable. Latest character certificate issued by the police Authority 10 copies of recent passport-size photographs(Photo lD proof ie Aadhaar Card, Pan Card/Voter ID Card/Driving License, etc. Original copy of sys generated online application for PST & PET. Typing /Short Hand /ITI /Diploma/Degree/Experience Certificate etc as applicable for Technical and Tradesman Rally only. Discharge Certificate in case of Ex-servicemen for Technical and Tradesman Rally only. No objection certificate (NOC) for departmental candidates duly signed by the appropriate authority for Technical and tradesman Rally only. Sports cert in prescribed format for sportsperson rally only.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative