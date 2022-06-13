Last Updated:

Bihar B.Ed JEE Admit Card 2022 Today: How To Download Bihar B.Ed CET Hall Ticket Online

Bihar B.Ed JEE admit card 2022 for June 23 exam will be released today on official website. Once released, it can be downloaded by following these steps.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Bihar B.Ed JEE

Image: Pexels


Bihar B.Ed CET admit card 2022: Lalit Narayan Mithila University will be conducting the Bihar B.Ed CET Admission Test on June 23, 2022. The LNMU is scheduled to release the admit cards on June 13, 2022. The Bihar LNMU B.Ed Combined Entrance Test Exam will begin at 11 am and will continue till 1 pm on June 23, 2022. In order to download the hall tickets, candidates should be ready with their username and password. The steps to download hall tickets are mentioned below.

To be noted that the candidates who have filled B.Ed CET 2022 Application Form & Paid the Fee can only take part in the Exam. In Bihar B.Ed CET, over 1.91 Lakh candidates are expected to take exam. Around 40 thousand will be selected. 

Bihar B.Ed CET 2022: Check Important Dates Here

  • Exam Admit Card Release date: June 13, 2022
  • Exam will be conducted on  June 23, 2022  
  • Exam 1st Sitting Time is 11 am to 1 pm 
  • Exam 2nd Sitting Time is between 2 pm and 4 pm

B.Ed Common Entrance Test will be taken on the 11 City Exam center in two sittings. In the exam, candidates will have to follow the COVID protocols. They should know that it is mandatory to carry printout of admit card to the exam hall. The examinee must reach out to the exam center 45 Minutes before the exam time.

Steps to download Bihar B.Ed JEE Admit card 2022

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website of Bihar CET B.Ed (LNMU).
  • Step 2: On the homepage, look for 'Notification' section
  • Step 3: On the homepage, click on the link which reads 'Admit Card of Bihar B, ed Combined Entrance Test ( CET-Bed 2020 is available Please login to download'
  • Step 4: Then the candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter “Username and Password” created at the time of registration
  • Step 5: Post entering the details, click on download
  • Step 6: Admit card will be displayed on screen
  • Step 7: Download the same and take its printout for future reference
READ | BSF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 110 Constable & SI posts; Here's direct link
READ | Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Apply now for 252 faculty positions in DU colleges
READ | SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for 32 Special Cadre Officer posts today
READ | DRDO Recruitment: Apply for 58 Scientist posts; Check eligibility, salary & direct link
READ | Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Class 10th pass can apply for 65 Tradesman, Washerman posts
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND