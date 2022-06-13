Bihar B.Ed JEE Admit Card 2022 Today: How To Download Bihar B.Ed CET Hall Ticket Online

Bihar B.Ed CET admit card 2022: Lalit Narayan Mithila University will be conducting the Bihar B.Ed CET Admission Test on June 23, 2022. The LNMU is scheduled to release the admit cards on June 13, 2022. The Bihar LNMU B.Ed Combined Entrance Test Exam will begin at 11 am and will continue till 1 pm on June 23, 2022. In order to download the hall tickets, candidates should be ready with their username and password. The steps to download hall tickets are mentioned below.

To be noted that the candidates who have filled B.Ed CET 2022 Application Form & Paid the Fee can only take part in the Exam. In Bihar B.Ed CET, over 1.91 Lakh candidates are expected to take exam. Around 40 thousand will be selected.

Bihar B.Ed CET 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Exam Admit Card Release date: June 13, 2022

Exam will be conducted on June 23, 2022

Exam 1st Sitting Time is 11 am to 1 pm

Exam 2nd Sitting Time is between 2 pm and 4 pm

B.Ed Common Entrance Test will be taken on the 11 City Exam center in two sittings. In the exam, candidates will have to follow the COVID protocols. They should know that it is mandatory to carry printout of admit card to the exam hall. The examinee must reach out to the exam center 45 Minutes before the exam time.

Steps to download Bihar B.Ed JEE Admit card 2022