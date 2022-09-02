BPSC Prelims 2022 Exam To Be Held On Sept 21 In One Shift; Check Key Details

BPSC Prelims Exam 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has finally announced the PSC 67th Exam dates. This time, the examination will be will held "in one sitting", and not in two days announced the authorities after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chaired a meeting on Thursday. According to the latest notification, the BPSC 2022 67th Prelims examination will be conducted on September 21, 2022. The examination will be conducted in a single day and will follow the same old pattern.

"The decision to hold the forthcoming preliminary test of the BPSC in one sitting was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday. The old pattern will be followed, and the next preliminary test of the BPSC will be held in one sitting only," according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

BPSC Prelims 2022 exam to be held on Sept 21 in one shift

Earlier, the BPSC had announced that the BPSC prelims examination of the 67th CCE 2022 would be conducted in two days. i.e. September 20 and September 22, given the large number of applications registered for the exam. However, the Commission has finally announced the preliminary test of the CCE-2022. Notably, this decision came after the aspirants for the civil service on Wednesday staged protests in Patna against the new pattern of the examination that had been announced by the BPSC.

According to reports, more than 6 lakh candidates are expected to take the exam this year. The authorities would release the admit card 10 days before the commencement of the examination. This recruitment process is being conducted for a total of 807 vacant posts in different government departments.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative