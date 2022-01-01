Last Updated:

CAT 2021 Result Likely To Be Released Soon, Check Previous Year' Trends & More

CAT 2021 result is likely to be out this week. Candidates who took the exam on November 28 can check trends and steps to download their results here.

CAT 2021

CAT 2021: Candidates who took the CAT exam this year are expecting the CAT 2021 result to be out soon. However, no official date has been announced by Indian Institute of Management, IIM Ahmedabad for releasing results. Once the result is released, candidates will be able to check their percentile and download scorecards. It will be uploaded on the official website iimcat.ac.in.  

Candidates can check the important dates, past trends analysis, and other details here. The steps to check results have also been attached below. Check analysis here.

CAT Result: Check past trends analysis 

  • CAT 2021 result is expected to be out by January 3, 2022
  • CAT 2020 result was out on January 2, 2021
  • CAT 2019 result was out by January 4, 2020
  • CAT 2018 result was released on January 5, 2019

In order to check the results, candidates should be ready with their User ID and Password. Post the release of results, IIMs will release their admission criteria. Candidates will be able to check their CAT Percentile and proceed with admissions. This year as many as CAT 2021 Result Date is awaited by as many as 2 lakh candidates got themselves registered to take exam. The exam was held on November 28, 2021 following COVID-19 protocols.

Preliminary answer key was also released on December 8, and candidates got time till December 11 to raise objections on the same. The final result will be prepared after considering the objections raised by candidates. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for updates on IIM CAT Result 2021.  

CAT 2021 Result: Here is how to download scorecard

  • Candidates should go to the official website of IIM CAT- iimcat.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click the link that reads “Score 2021”.
  • After being redirected to the result window, enter the CAT required login credentials like User ID and Password and click on the “Login” button.
  • In the next step, candidates should click on the link that reads “CAT 2021 result/scorecard” from the candidates' menu bar.
  • The CAT 2021 result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should download the scorecard and take a print out for future reference.
