CLAT 2022 3rd Provisional Merit List Released, Follow These Steps To Download

Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) have released the third Provisional Merit List for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022. The list has been released on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. It can be checked on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2022: List of important dates

The merit list has been released for the CLAT 2022 exam which was conducted on June 19, 2022.

The exam was conducted in a single shift between 2 pm to 4 pm. The CLAT 2022 result was announced on June 24, 2022.

Third merit list has been released on July 12, 2022

Candidates have to pay CLAT 2022 payment till July 13 by 9 pm

The fourth preliminary list will be released on July 16, 2022

Fifth list will be released on July 19, 2022

CLAT 2022: Here is how to check CLAT 3rd provisional merit list 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page candidates will have to key in their log in credentials

Step 3: A new page will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check, download and keep the copy of the same for future reference

CLAT 2022 Result: How to check CLAT results

Step 1: In order to download CLAT results, candidates should go to the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "CLAT 2022 Result" link

Step 3: Enter your registered mobile number and password

Step 4: Your CLAT 2022 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference

CLAT 2022 answer key: Here is how to download final answer key