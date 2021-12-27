Last Updated:

CLAT 2022 Exam Date Announced, Check Schedule Highlights Here

CLAT 2022 exam date has been announced on official website. Online registration process to begin from January 1 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2022 Exam Date

CLAT 2022 Exam date has been announced by the Consortium of National Law Universities. The dates which have been released are for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) for the 2022 exams. As per schedule, the CLAT 2022 will be conducted on May 8, 2022. The online application for the same will begin on January 1, 2022. Interested candidates should make sure to apply by March 31, 2022. For more details, candidates can visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The law admission test is conducted for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. Minimum required eligibility is that candidates should have qualified Class 12 or should be appearing in the board examination. Students who have completed LLB or are in the final year of the LLB programme are eligible to apply for CLAT LLM. For CLAT UG, students will be required to score 45 percent marks or its equivalent in the qualifying exam, and for CLAT PG, 50 percent marks. However, there are certain relaxations for reserved category students.

CLAT 2022 Exam: Check important dates here

  • The notification has been released on December 27, 2021
  • Application window will open on January 1, 2022
  • Candidates can apply till March 31, 2022
  • The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 8, 2022

Changes to be implemented

The consortium, for the first time, has scheduled two tests in 2022. It has also reduced the CLAT counselling fees from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 30,000. Students under reserved category will be charged with counselling fee of Rs. 20,000. Candidates are advised to keep following the official website to get more updates on CLAT 2022 exam.

“CLAT-2022 will be held on May 8, 2022. The Consortium has resolved that CLAT-2023 will be held on 18th December, 2022. Hence, in 2022 two CLAT examinations will be held in one year,” an official statement said.

How to Register for CLAT 2022 Exam online

  • Step 1: Log onto the exam portal i.e. consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  • Step 2: Locate and Click on Link for CLAT 2022 Exam
  • Step 3: Register yourself on the website by providing your basic details
  • Step 4: Fill-in the CLAT 2022 Application Form showcased on the website
  • Step 5: Upload supporting documents for the CLAT 2022 as required and pay the fee
  • Step 6: Verify and submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference
