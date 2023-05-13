CMAT Answer Key 2023 Released, Raise Objections Till May 14; Here's Direct Link

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for Common Management Aptitude Test (CMAT) 2023. The CMAT answer key can be downloaded from the official website- nta.ac.in or cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their response sheet and match it with the provisional answer key.

Candidates who find any incorrect key can raise objections online. The window to challenge CMAT answer key will be open till May 14, up to 11:50 pm. The candidates will have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 to challenge the answer key. "Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 14 May 2023 (up to 11:50 p.m)," the official notice reads.

CMAT 2023

NTA conducted CMAT 2023 on May 4 in computer-based test mode. The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national-level entrance examination for admission to management programmes in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE Affiliated/ Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in their Institutions. Till 2018, the Test was conducted by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). NTA is conducting this Test since 2019. The CMAT score is accepted by all AICTE - Approved Institutions / University Departments / Constituent Colleges / Affiliated Colleges.