The registration date for CMAT, GPAT 2023 has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA) till March 13 2023. All interested applicants can apply through GPAT’s official website (gpat.nta.nic.in) and CMAT(cmat.nta.nic.in).

Formerly, candidates had to submit applications for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test and Common Management Admission Exam until March 6, 2023. According to the updated schedule, the rectification period for both exams will begin on March 14 and end on March 16, 2023.

Follow these steps to apply

Visit the official site of CMAT or GPAT. Click on the registration link available on the home page. Enter the login details and click on submit. Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees. Once done, click on submit. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Dates for the exam and the release of the admit card will be revealed later. The language of the test will be English and the duration will be three hours. Candidates can visit the official CMAT and GPAT websites for additional information.