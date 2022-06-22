COMEDK 2022 Answer Key: Here's How To Download COMEDK UGET Answer Key

The COMEDK Answer Key is expected to be released today by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka. All those candidates who have appeared for the COMEDK UGET 2022 Exam will be able to see the provisional answer keys by visiting the official website of the consortium – comedk.org. As per the reports, the COMEDK 2022 Answer Key will be released on the official website from 11 AM onwards. These answer keys would be provisional in nature, and candidates can raise objections and challenge the answer keys.

COMEDK UGET Answer Key 2022: Here's how to download Answer Key

Step 1: To download the COMEDK 2022 Answer Key, candidates need to visit the official website: comedk.org.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link for Candidate Login.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter the login credentials in the required fields.

Step 4: Now, on your dashboard, click on the link for the COMEDK Answer Key 2022.

Step 5: Download the answer key PDF and take a screenshot or printout the document for future needs.

COMEDK 2022 | Important Dates

COMEDK Answer Key Today - June 22, 2022 Last date to raise objections June 24, 2022 upto 5 PM COMEDK FInal Answer Key June 30, 2022, 12 PM onwards COMEDK 2022 Result July 5, 2022, 11 AM onwards

In case, candidates are not satisfied with the answer key, they can raise objections till June 24, 2022, up to 5 PM. After that, the final answer keys will be issued by COMEDK on June 30, 2022. Recently, COMEDK announced that the testing scorecard, candidates' response sheets, and the COMEDK 2022 results would be released on July 5, 2022. It is advised that candidates must keep a check on the official website for fresh updates and more information.

