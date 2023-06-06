Last Updated:

COMEDK Final Answer Key Released, Here's How To Download COMEDK UGET Answer Key

The COMEDK Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka on June 6 at 12 noon.

Entrance Exams
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
Comedk

Image: Unsplash


The COMEDK Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka on June 6 at 12 noon. All those candidates who have appeared for the COMEDK UGET or UNI- Gauge 2023 Exam will be able to see the provisional answer keys by visiting the official website of the consortium – comedk.org. The results will be out on June 10.

COMEDK UGET Answer Key 2023: Here's how to download Answer Key

  • Step 1: To download the COMEDK 2023 Answer Key, candidates need to visit the official website: comedk.org.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link for Candidate Login.
  • Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter the login credentials in the required fields.
  • Step 4: Now, on your dashboard, click on the link for the COMEDK Answer Key 2023.
  • Step 5: Download the answer key PDF and take a screenshot or printout the document for future needs.

COMEDK UGET and COMEDK Uni-GAUGE-E was conducted on May 28. It is a combined exam for candidates seeking admission to BE or BTech courses offered by the participating institutes in Karnataka. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based format. The exam was held in two sessions on exam day. The first or morning session will be conducted between 9 am and 12 noon. The second or afternoon session will be conducted between 2:30 pm and 5:50 pm. 

READ | COMEDK 2023 registration forms for UGET, Uni- GAUGE out; See how to apply
READ | COMEDK UGET 2023 Registration window closing today; here's how to apply
READ | COMEDK Admit Card 2023 releasing today; Here's how to download UGET, Uni-Gauge admit cards
READ | COMEDK admit card 2023 Out for UGET, UniGauge; Here's direct link to download

Get the latest updates on major national and state-level entrance exams like JEE, NEET, CUET, CTET, UGC-NET, SET, TET, etc. 

COMMENT