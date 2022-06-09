COMEDK UGET 2022 Admit Cards Out, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

COMEDK UGET admit card 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the admit card for UGET 2022. Registered candidates who will be taking the Undergraduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET 2022) can download their admit cards now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

For more details about COMEDK 2022, candidates can go to the official website comedk.org. The COMEDK UGET 2022 admit cards will be uploaded on the official website till June 18, 2022. The admit cards have been released for COMEDK UGET and COMEDK Uni-GAUGE-E, which is scheduled to be conducted on June 19, 2022. It is a combined exam for candidates seeking admissions to BE or BTech courses offered by the participating institutes in Karnataka. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based format.

COMEDK UGET And COMEDK Uni-GAUGE-E Admit Card: Follow these steps to download hall tickets

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the COMEDK UGET 2022 official website comedk.org

Step 2: On the homepage, look for candidate portal

Step 3: Submit the required details like application sequence number or user ID

Step 4: Post submitting the hall tickets will be released

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets

COMEDK UGET 2022 and Uni-Gauge-E will be held in two session on the exam day. The first or morning session will be conducted between 9 am and 12 noon. The second or afternoon session will be conducted between 2:30 pm and 5:50 pm.

The administering body will publish the provisional answer key on June 21 and open the grievance portal to raise objections against the COMEDK answer key, after which the final answer key will be released on June 30. The result scorecard can be downloaded online from July 5, 2022