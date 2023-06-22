CUET PG 2023: NTA Announces Exam Dates For Left-out Candidates, Admit Cards Out

National Testing Agency has released an important notice for the CUET PG 2023 candidates who could not be accommodated during the advertised dates from June 5 to 17 for the tests. Such candidates will appear for the exam between June 22 and 30.

"The examination for the left-out candidates who could not be accommodated during the advertised dates from 5th to 17th June test would now be scheduled on 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th & 30th June 2023. Date sheet is attached for 23rd June 2023," the official notice reads. The admit card for June 23 exam has already been released.

"The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card for CUET (PG) –2023, he/she can write an e-mail at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or may contact 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination," the official notice reads.

How to download CUET PG 2023 admit card