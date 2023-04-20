CUET PG 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till May 5, Check Notice Here

CUET PG 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to register for CUET PG 2023. The deadline was earlier scheduled to close on April 20. However, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagdesh Kumar announced that students who could not register for the exam will get another chance. The CUET registration window will close on May 5. Aspirants can apply online at cuet.samarth.ac.in or cuet.nta.nic.in.
Check Official Notice here
CUET PG 2023: Revised Dates
- Last date for submission of online Application Form- 05 May 2023 (Up to 09:50 P.M.)
- Last date for payment of fee online - 05 May 2023 (Up to 11:50 P.M.)
- Correction in particulars of online Application Form- 06 May to 08 May 2023
Aspirants who wish to take admission to postgraduate programmes in central and participating universities including State Universities, Deemed, and Private Universities can apply for CUET PG 2023 online. A list of all central and participating universities can be checked by clicking here.
How to apply for CUET-PG 2023
- Step 1: Visit any of the official websites cuet.samarth.ac.in or cuet.nta.nic.in.
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on CUET PG 2023 apply online button
- Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to register themselves by providing their mobile number, Email ID, and other details
- Step 4: Now log in using the registration number and other credentials.
- Step 5: Fill up the CUET PG form and upload the required documents and images properly
- Step 6: Pay the CUET PG 2023 application fee and submit the form
- Step 7: Download the confirmation page for future reference