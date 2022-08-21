CUET Phase 5 Exam Begins Today, Check Exam-day Guidelines Here

Quick links:
The phase 5 of Common University Entrance Test has been started on Sunday, August 21, 2022. National Testing Agency has mentioned that a total of 2.01 lakh candidates will be appearing in the 5th phase of CUET UG 2022. The admit cards have been released and it can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.
Details related to CUET 2022 Phase 5 exam can be checked on the official website of CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in. The admit cards can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. NTA will be conducting CUET Phase 5 exam on August 21, 22, and 23, 2022. Candidates should know that they will have to carry their CUET Phase 5 2022 admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam center. As per the CUET guidelines, admit card is to be printed on A4 size paper.
Official notice on CUET UG Phase 5 Admit Card 2022 reads, "The grievances of candidates regarding subject combination, medium, question paper, etc. (if any) can be sent to cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in. Candidates must mention their Application Number while sending their grievance. The grievances will be addressed and examination for such candidates, if required, will also be conducted during Phase 6."