CUET Phase 5 Exam Begins Today, Check Exam-day Guidelines Here

The phase 5 of Common University Entrance Test has been started on Sunday, August 21, 2022. National Testing Agency has mentioned that a total of 2.01 lakh candidates will be appearing in the 5th phase of CUET UG 2022. The admit cards have been released and it can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

Details related to CUET 2022 Phase 5 exam can be checked on the official website of CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in. The admit cards can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. NTA will be conducting CUET Phase 5 exam on August 21, 22, and 23, 2022. Candidates should know that they will have to carry their CUET Phase 5 2022 admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam center. As per the CUET guidelines, admit card is to be printed on A4 size paper.

Official notice on CUET UG Phase 5 Admit Card 2022 reads, "The grievances of candidates regarding subject combination, medium, question paper, etc. (if any) can be sent to cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in. Candidates must mention their Application Number while sending their grievance. The grievances will be addressed and examination for such candidates, if required, will also be conducted during Phase 6."

CUET 2022 Phase 5: Here's how to download call letter

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of Common University Entrance Test - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, either click on the notice that reads, 'Release of Admit Cards for Phase 5 of Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)-2022] Examination to be held on 21, 22, and 23 August 2022 –Reg' or click on the 'Download Admit Card' link.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to log in

Step 4: Post logging in, the CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 admit card will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Step 6: Candidates should take its printout for future references

CUET UG 2022: Check exam-day guidelines here