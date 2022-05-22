CUET UG 2022: Check Tips & Tricks To Prepare For Board Exams And CUET Simultaneously

CUET UG 2022: Need not to mention how class 12 is a stressful year for all students as they have to be sure before taking any step towards their career. With CUET being implemented this year as an entrance exam for getting admission to central universities, a section of students is confused about how to deal with board exams and CUET simultaneously. To cut the confusion and provide clarity, Venkat Phanikiran, Chief Academic Officer, Extramarks has released a few tips and tricks that can help students from being overwhelmed.
Tips and tricks to study for CUET 2022
- Prepare the courses that you wish to study in college. Check the colleges you wish to apply to. Categorize your colleges into three: a) Dream colleges – highly competitive ones b) Good colleges – moderately competitive ones c) Safe colleges – easy entry colleges. c. Based on this information, your stream, strengths and weaknesses, and choices offered by the universities/ colleges, prepare a list of the minimum number of subjects for all the courses you wish to study.
- The second part of the planner will involve preparing a goal chart. Write down some long-term and short-term goals. Long-term goals will look like this – “a) Finish preparation by December b) Start revising by January” etc. Short-term goals will look like this - “a) Finish the test papers by the weekend b) Complete a chapter within the next two days” etc. Do have room in your planner to accommodate changes to your plan.
- Separate your preparation strategy for boards and CUET. Your board exams and CUET would be very similar in the syllabus. But it is crucial to understand that board exams are subjective, while CUET is an objective test. Therefore, the studying part for both will be the same but will differ in the practice part. If you are not from the CBSE board, you might need additional preparation strategies.
- Work on your weak areas and strengthen your understanding of the topic. Solve past years’ questions for comprehensive practice. Check the differences between your board syllabus and the NCERT syllabus.
- While preparing notes for your board exam study, your detailed notes would help you with your boards; but keep writing the key knowledge points separately for your CUET preparation. Once you are thorough with a topic, keep noting the crucial data/key points/ dates/information snippets in a separate place. This will be your revision notes and your guide to CUET.
- Complete your syllabus in advance and revise. Do not wait till the end of the academic year to start preparing for CUET. Start your preparation well in advance. The more time you have, the more you will be able to revise and address your weak points. Keep a target of finishing your preparation by the end of December. January onwards should solely be for revision.