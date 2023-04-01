CUET UG 2023 Application Edit Window Opens Today; Check Full Details Here

CUET UG 2023: The online application correction window for CUET UG 2023 exam opens today, April 1. Candidates who have applied for the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 and want to make any corrections in their form can do it now on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. The last date to make corrections is April 3 (Up to 11.50 pm).

CUET UG 2023 will be conducted from May 21 onwards. The online registration process began on February 9 and was scheduled to close on March 12. However, the deadline was extended up to March 30. Earlier, the application correction window was scheduled to be opened on March 15. But, with the extension of registration deadline, it was also revised.

CUET UG 2023

CUET was introduced in 2022. A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities applied for participating in the first edition of CUET for UG admissions in the 2022-23 academic session. CUET provides a single window opportunity for students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) across the country. CUET (UG) – 2022 will consist of the following 4 Sections: Section IA – 13 Languages; Section IB – 20 Languages; Section II – 27 Domain-specific Subjects; Section III – General Test.