CUET UG 2023: 'Didn't Receive OTPs!" Aspirants Demand Reopening Of Registration Window

National Testing Agency (NTA) closed the registration window for Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate programmes on March 30. The registrations for CUET-UG 2023 began on February 9. Initially, the deadline to apply for CUET was March 12. However, NTA had extended the deadline till March 30 considering the requests from candidates who could not apply for the entrance test.

CUET UG aspirants demand one more chance

Even after extending the deadline once, several aspirants are requesting NTA to reopen the CUET-UG 2023 registration window as they could not fill out the form on the last day because of a technical issue. Many students complained that they are not receiving OTPs for registration on their mobile numbers due to which they are unable to register. Many students took to Twitter and tagged NTA complaining about their issue and requesting to give them another chance by reopening the registration window.

"The registration site is facing technical issues and is unable to send OTPs. This means that students are unable to register for the exam and it's the last day! CUET authorities, please take action ASAP! #CUET #examregistration #technicalglitch @EduMinOfIndia @DG_NTA," a student tweeted.

Tagging UGC chairman, Mamidala Jagdesh Kumar, a user tweeted, "Dear @mamidala90 , my brother missed the deadline for CUET UG 2023 registration. Could you please help us request @DG_NTA to reopen the portal for a day? He has worked hard and we'd be grateful for any assistance. #CUETUG2023 #RegistrationDeadlineMissed #RequestForHelp."

"Sir @mamidala90 please reopen cuet ug portal atleast once ..we cant afford one year more to ug #extendcuet #reopencuetportal @PMOIndia @DG_NTA @EduMinOfIndia @RajCMO @ugc_india," another aspirant tweeted.

"Attention all students! Last day to register for CUET examination, but the site isn't sending OTPs, making registration impossible. This is causing undue stress for many candidates, CUET authorities, please fix this issue ASAP to avoid further inconvenience! @EduMinOfIndia #CUET," reads another tweet.

CUET UG 2023

Currently, NTA has not announced any further extension of the deadline for CUET 2023 registration. However, candidates must visit the official website of CUET and NTA for regular updates. Students are also advised not to wait for the last date for registration and complete their registration way before the deadline. Generally, the server faces heavy load and glitches on the last date. NTA will conduct CUET UG 2023 for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate courses in participating universities from May 21 onwards.