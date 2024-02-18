Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to organize the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024, scheduled to take place from May 15 to May 31. The eagerly awaited application process is anticipated to commence soon. As per sources, NTA will take another 10 days to release the CUET UG 2024 application forms. Candidates can expect the CUET UG 2024 registration forms by February 29.

Senior officials from both NTA and the UGC have indicated significant changes for CUET UG 2024. It is reported that the number of allowable subjects will be reduced, and the overall difficulty level of the examination will be moderated. Notably, for subjects with higher registration, CUET UG 2024 is expected to adopt OMR sheets instead of the traditional Computer Based Test (CBT) format.

CUET UG 2024 Key Highlights:

Exam Dates: May 15 to May 31, 2024

May 15 to May 31, 2024

cuet.samarth.ac.in

As soon as the NTA releases the CUET UG 2024 application form and opens the registration portal, aspiring candidates can apply online at cuet.samarth.ac.in. In addition to the registration date, detailed information about the CUET UG 2024 exam pattern and syllabus will also be unveiled.

CUET UG 2024 Application Process:

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. Access the CUET UG 2024 registration link. Complete the online CUET UG application form with personal details. Provide qualification details in the online application. Upload scanned images of the photograph and signature as per the specified format. Make the fee payment through the online payment mode. Submit the application and download the CUET UG application form for 2024.

The CUET UG 2024 registration process is expected to be straightforward, encompassing key steps such as registration, application submission, image upload, and online payment.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to stay tuned to the official website for the release of the application form and other essential details. The upcoming CUET UG 2024 promises noteworthy changes, and aspirants should prepare accordingly for the revised examination format.