English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 13:12 IST

CUET UG 2024 Latest Update: CUET registration forms to be released by THIS date with major changes

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to organize the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024, scheduled to take place from May 15 to 31

Nandini Verma
CUET UG 2024 latest update
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to organize the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024, scheduled to take place from May 15 to May 31. The eagerly awaited application process is anticipated to commence soon. As per sources, NTA will take another 10 days to release the CUET UG 2024 application forms. Candidates can expect the CUET UG 2024 registration forms by February 29.  

Senior officials from both NTA and the UGC have indicated significant changes for CUET UG 2024. It is reported that the number of allowable subjects will be reduced, and the overall difficulty level of the examination will be moderated. Notably, for subjects with higher registration, CUET UG 2024 is expected to adopt OMR sheets instead of the traditional Computer Based Test (CBT) format.

Advertisement

CUET UG 2024 Key Highlights:

  • Exam Dates: May 15 to May 31, 2024
  • Application Process: Expected to start next week
  • Official Website for Registration: cuet.samarth.ac.in

As soon as the NTA releases the CUET UG 2024 application form and opens the registration portal, aspiring candidates can apply online at cuet.samarth.ac.in. In addition to the registration date, detailed information about the CUET UG 2024 exam pattern and syllabus will also be unveiled.

CUET UG 2024 Application Process:

  1. Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.
  2. Access the CUET UG 2024 registration link.
  3. Complete the online CUET UG application form with personal details.
  4. Provide qualification details in the online application.
  5. Upload scanned images of the photograph and signature as per the specified format.
  6. Make the fee payment through the online payment mode.
  7. Submit the application and download the CUET UG application form for 2024.

The CUET UG 2024 registration process is expected to be straightforward, encompassing key steps such as registration, application submission, image upload, and online payment.

Advertisement

Prospective candidates are encouraged to stay tuned to the official website for the release of the application form and other essential details. The upcoming CUET UG 2024 promises noteworthy changes, and aspirants should prepare accordingly for the revised examination format.

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 13:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

14 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

14 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

14 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

14 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

14 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

17 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

19 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

19 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

20 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

20 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

20 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

20 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

20 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

20 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

20 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: PM Modi to Address BJP's National Convention 2024

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Congress MLAs Register Protest Over Cabinet Reshuffle in Jharkhand

    Politics News18 minutes ago

  3. Trump Unveils Sneaker Line After Getting Slapped With $350 Mn Penalty

    World25 minutes ago

  4. Anmol Kharb seals as the Women's Team wins Badminton Asia Team C'ship

    Sports 25 minutes ago

  5. Jain Muni Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj dies at 77

    India News25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo