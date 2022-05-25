ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022 Released, Here’s Direct Link To Download

ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022: The ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card has been released by the Employee State Insurance Corporation today, May 25, 2022. Candidates can download the Multi Tasking Staff admit card by visiting the official website of ESIC at esic.nic.in. Candidates must note that the Phase II-Main examination will be conducted on June 5, 2022. All those candidates who qualify for the Phase-I online examination will be eligible to appear for the Phase-II examination.

ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022 download | Here's how to download

Step 1: To download the ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card, candidates need to visit the official site of ESIC at esic.nic.in.

Step 2: Next, on the home page, click on the ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022 link.

Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter the login details.

Step 4: Then, click the submit button.

Step 5: Your entrance card will appear on the screen automatically.

Step 6: Then, candidates need to check the admit card and download it.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.

Here's direct link to download the ESIC MTS Admit Card - Click Here

The Employee State Insurance Corporation released the ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-I Result on May 24, 2022. Along with the results, the exam authority has also released the ESIC MTS cut-off 2022. The Corporation had conducted the Phase-I Preliminary examiantion for the Recruitment to the post of MTS in ESIC on May 7, 2022. For the post of MTS, total 22,529 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Preliminary Exam.

ESIC MTS Mains | Check Exam Pattern

The online examination will include a total of 200 questions.

The total number of marks for the examination will be 200. The duration of the examination will be 120 minutes, and the question paper will be in English.

The examination will be held under COVID restrictions.

