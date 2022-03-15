FMGE 2022 Registration Begins, Exam On June 4; Check Eligibility, Passing Criteria Here

National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the online registration process for FMGE 2022. Indian students who possess a degree in medical education by any medical institution outside India and want to get a provisional or permanent registration with Medical Council of India or any state medical council can apply for the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) 2022. The last date to apply for the exam in April 4, 2022. Candidates who wish to register online should visit the official website nbe.edu.in.

FMGE 2022 Date

The NBEMS will conduct FMGE 2022 on June 4, 2022.

Candidates can make changes in their application form between April 8 and 12.

FMGE 2022 Admit Card will be issued on May 27

FMGE Result 2022 will be declared on June 30.

Application fee: Rs 6000 exam fee + Rs 1080 GST= Rs 7080.

FMGE Eligibility Criteria

Candidate should be a citizen of India or Overseas citizen of India.

Candidate should have a primary medical qualification, which is confirmed by the Indian Embassy concerned, to be a recognized qualification for enrolment as medical practitioner in the country in which the institution awarding the said qualification is situated. The result of final examination for the said primary medical qualification should have been declared on or before April 30, 2022. Eligibility of candidates who have obtained their primary medical qualification from Pakistan shall be subject to their security clearance from Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Govt of India. The result of such candidates for FMGE shall only be declared on receipt of MHA security clearance as per Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

"Candidate seeking provisional or permanent registration in India shall not have to qualify the Screening Test if he/she holds an Under Graduate medical qualification from Australia/Canada/New Zealand/United Kingdom/United States of America and the holder thereof has also been awarded a Post Graduate medical qualification in Australia/Canada/New Zealand/ United Kingdom/United States of America and has been recognised for enrolment as medical practitioner in that country," the official notification reads.

FMGE 2022 Exam Pattern

The examination consists of one paper, comprising 300 multiple choices, single correct response questions in English language only, delivered in two parts to be taken in a single day. The examination shall be a multiple-choice questions (MCQs) test delivered using computer network as per prescribed scheme. Negative Marking: There shall be no negative marking. FMGE is divided into two parts of 150 questions each with time allocation of 150 minutes for each part. There is a scheduled break between the two parts.

FMGE Passing Criteria

A candidate shall be declared as having passed only if he/she obtains a minimum of 150 marks out of 300 in the examination i.e., (50%) Results (Pass/Fail) for eligible candidates will be displayed on NBEMS website. There is no provision for re-totaling/re- evaluation, the official notification reads.

Image: Shutterstock