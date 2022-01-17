GATE 2022 Admit Card Released: Here's Direct Link To Download

GATE Admit Card 2022: The admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur today at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the admit card from the official website by entering their enrollment number or email address and passwords. As per the schedule, the GATE 2022 exams will commence from February 5, 2022, and will conclude on February 13, 2022. However, scribe selection, preparation of the exam center including sanitization and other activities will start on February 4, 2022.

After downloading the GATE Admit Card candidates would find details including the GATE 2021 examination guidelines, reporting time and candidates’ details along with GATE 2022 paper code, registration numbers, and GATE exam center details. Candidates must be aware that GATE 2022 will be held in two different shifts - first from 9 am to 12 noon and the next between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. To download the GATE Admit Card candidates must follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - II Kharagpur GATE Admit Card 2022 - Click here

GATE 2022 Admit Card: Here's how to download

Step 1: To download GATE 2022 admit cared candidates need to visit the official website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads, “ Download Admit Card ”

” Step 3: Candidates now need to enter the GATE 2022 Id and other login credentials on the next window

Step 4: Now, submit and download the GATE 2022 admit cards

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)