Last Updated:

GATE 2022 Exam Dates: IIT Kharagpur Releases Exam Time Table; Check Here

GATE 2022 exam schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Written By
Amrit Burman
GATE 2022

Image: Shutterstock


GATE 2022 Exam Schedule: The examination schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur on the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in. As per the exam schedule, the GATE 2022 exam would commence on February 5, 2022, and end on February 13, 2022. The examination schedule prepared by IIT also includes a day for all miscellaneous activities. This would mainly include preparing exam centers. Candidates are allowed to visit the exam center during this time.

GATE 2022 Schedule

Candidates can check the entire examination schedule by clicking on the direct link given here: IIT GATE 2022 Exam Schedule. As per the official information, the GATE 2022 admit card for the examination will be released by the department on January 3, 2022. Candidates must note that CE and ME will be conducted in two sessions. It is advised that candidates keep a regular check on the official website to get all the updates regarding the examination.

IIT Kharagpur Engineering: GATE 2022 Exam Schedule

  • GATE 2022 Date:
  • Exam Timing
  • Activities/Paper

 
  • February 4, 2022

 
  • 2 pm to 5 pm
  • Miscellaneous Activities

 
  • February 5, 2022

 
  • 9 am to 12 noon;
  • 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
  • CS & BM; EE & MA

 
  • February 6, 2022

 
  • 9 am to 12 noon;
  • 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
  • EC, ES, ST, NM, MT & MN; CY, CH, PI, XH, IN, AG, CG & TF

 
  • February 11, 2022

 
  • 2 pm to 5 pm
  • Miscellaneous Activities

 
  • February 12, 2022

 
  • 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
  • CE-1, BT, PH & EY; CE-2, XE & XL

 
  • February 13, 2022

 
  • 9 am to 12 noon;
  • 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
  • ME-1, PE & AR; ME-2, GE & AE

 

Image: Shutterstock

READ | ICAI CA January exam: Deadline to apply ends today, check application steps here
READ | SSC CGL, CHSL 2021-22 exams dates out; Check SSC annual exam calendar here
READ | UP higher judicial services exam dates released; Check complete schedule & other details
READ | NTA announces AISSEE 2022 exam centre city; Admit Card to be released soon
READ | MBSE Board Exam 2022: Mizoram class 10, 12 annual exam datesheet out
Tags: GATE 2022, IIT Kharagpur, Engineering
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND