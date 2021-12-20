GATE 2022 Exam Dates: IIT Kharagpur Releases Exam Time Table; Check Here

GATE 2022 Exam Schedule: The examination schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur on the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in. As per the exam schedule, the GATE 2022 exam would commence on February 5, 2022, and end on February 13, 2022. The examination schedule prepared by IIT also includes a day for all miscellaneous activities. This would mainly include preparing exam centers. Candidates are allowed to visit the exam center during this time.

GATE 2022 Schedule

Candidates can check the entire examination schedule by clicking on the direct link given here: IIT GATE 2022 Exam Schedule. As per the official information, the GATE 2022 admit card for the examination will be released by the department on January 3, 2022. Candidates must note that CE and ME will be conducted in two sessions. It is advised that candidates keep a regular check on the official website to get all the updates regarding the examination.

IIT Kharagpur Engineering: GATE 2022 Exam Schedule

GATE 2022 Date: Exam Timing Activities/Paper February 4, 2022 2 pm to 5 pm Miscellaneous Activities February 5, 2022 9 am to 12 noon;

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm CS & BM; EE & MA February 6, 2022 9 am to 12 noon;

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm EC, ES, ST, NM, MT & MN; CY, CH, PI, XH, IN, AG, CG & TF February 11, 2022 2 pm to 5 pm Miscellaneous Activities February 12, 2022 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm CE-1, BT, PH & EY; CE-2, XE & XL February 13, 2022 9 am to 12 noon;

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm ME-1, PE & AR; ME-2, GE & AE

Image: Shutterstock