GATE 2023 Dates Out, IIT Kanpur To Begin Registration In September; Full Details Here

GATE 2023 Date: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) will be conducting the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023. IIT Kanpur has announced the GATE 2023 dates on Thursday. As per the schedule, the GATE 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The online registration process will begin in the first week of September this year. A detailed notification and information brochure are awaited.

GATE 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed the undergraduate degree programme in engineering, technology, architecture, sciences, commerce or arts can apply for GATE 2023. Those who are currently in the 3rd year or higher in any of these UG programmes can also apply.

GATE 2023

GATE is conducted for students seeking admissions and/or financial assistance in master’s programmes and direct doctoral programmes in engineering, technology, architecture and doctoral programmes in relevant branches of arts and science, in the institutions supported by the MoE and other government agencies. Several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) also consider the GATE score in their recruitment processes.

GATE 2023 Exam Pattern

GATE 2023 will be held in a computer based test (CBT) mode. There will be 29 subject areas with the choice of selecting two papers in some subjects. GATE 2023 will test the comprehensive understanding of students in various undergraduate subjects in engineering, sciences, humanities and social sciences.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative