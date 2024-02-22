Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 10:39 IST

GATE 2024 answer key objection window opens, challenge before Feb 25; Here's how to submit

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has opened the challenge window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 answer keys.

Nandini Verma
education news, laptop, students, answer key, results, jobs, entrance tests
GATE answer key objection window opens today | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has opened the challenge window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 answer keys. Candidates who participated in this year's examination may now access the provisional answer key alongside the corresponding master question papers via the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

How to raise objections against GATE 2024 answer key

Students seeking to object to the GATE 2024 answer key should adhere to the following guidelines:

1. Log into the official website using their Enrollment ID or registered email address and password.
2. Navigate to the specific section dedicated to answering key challenges.
3. Select the relevant subject and question from the list.
4. Raise an objection against the answer key.
5. Attach any necessary supporting documentation.
6. Pay the applicable fee according to the number of objections submitted.
7. Confirm and save the final submission.

Advertisement

It is crucial to note that the deadline for submitting objections is February 25, 2024. For those interested in checking the schedule and obtaining more information about the GATE 2024 answer key release, please refer to the additional reading material linked within the original text.

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 10:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

an hour ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

12 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

12 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

12 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

12 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

12 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

16 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

19 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

19 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

19 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

19 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Congress Concedes Defeat in UP? 63-17 Seat Sharing Pact Suggests So

    Lok Sabha Elections7 minutes ago

  2. Sandeshkhali LIVE: Mamata's Top Cops May Stage Sheikh's Arrest Today

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. Biden’s Dog Commander Bit Secret Service Agents 24 Times

    World11 minutes ago

  4. Elon Musk's X Claims 'Orders' From India to Withhold Accounts

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. 'Amul Means Inspiration For Aatmanirbhar Bharat': PM Modi at Motera

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo