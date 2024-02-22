GATE 2024 answer key objection window opens, challenge before Feb 25; Here's how to submit

Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has opened the challenge window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 answer keys. Candidates who participated in this year's examination may now access the provisional answer key alongside the corresponding master question papers via the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

How to raise objections against GATE 2024 answer key

Students seeking to object to the GATE 2024 answer key should adhere to the following guidelines:

1. Log into the official website using their Enrollment ID or registered email address and password.

2. Navigate to the specific section dedicated to answering key challenges.

3. Select the relevant subject and question from the list.

4. Raise an objection against the answer key.

5. Attach any necessary supporting documentation.

6. Pay the applicable fee according to the number of objections submitted.

7. Confirm and save the final submission.

Advertisement

It is crucial to note that the deadline for submitting objections is February 25, 2024. For those interested in checking the schedule and obtaining more information about the GATE 2024 answer key release, please refer to the additional reading material linked within the original text.