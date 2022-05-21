GPAT 2022 Result Released At Gpat.nta.nic.in, Check Steps To Download Scores

GPAT 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2022 on May 20, 2022. Registered candidates who took the exam can download their GPAT 2022 scorecard now. It has been uploaded on the official website gpat.nta.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The result has been released is for the GPAT 2022 which was conducted on April 9, 2022. The exam was conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and over 53,300 candidates got themselves registered to take the same.

The exam was conducted in 121 cities in 336 Centres across India. To conduct the exam smoothly, 339 observers, 124 city coordinators, 18 regional coordinators & 2 national coordinators were deployed. NTA also released provisional key earlier and candidates were given time to raise objections. The final answer key and result have been prepared based on objections raised. The steps to check GPAT scores have been mentioned below.

The notification related to the provisional answer key read, "Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared, No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance or non-acceptance of his or her challenge. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after May 02, 2022 (up to 11:50 p.m.)."

GPAT 2022: Here is how to download the scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website of GPAT at gpat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the GPAT 2022 scorecard link

Step 3: On the login page, candidates will have to feed in the required details

Step 4: Post logging in, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result, go through it and take its screenshot for future reference

Here is the direct link to download scores. In case candidates face any problems or what clarification they can reach out to GPAT 2022 candidates can contact 011-40759000/011-9227700 or email at gpat@nta.ac.in. It is recommended that candidates must visit the official website for fresh details and more information.