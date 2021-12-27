GPSC Answer Key For Class 1 & 2 Prelims Exam Out, Check Steps To Download Provisional Key

GPSC Answer Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission has released the GPSC Answer Key 2021. The answer key has been released for Gujarat Civil Services Class 1 & 2 prelims exam. The answer key has been released for the prelims exam which was held on December 26, 2021. Candidates must know that the answer key which has been released is provisional in nature. Candidates can raise objections if they want to. The deadline to raise objections is January 3, 2022. Registered candidates who appeared in the GPSC prelims exam can now download their answer key. It has been uploaded on the official website of the commission at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Candidates must note that all the suggestions should be submitted through an online objection submission system only. Only physical submission of suggestions will not be considered. All suggestions are to be submitted with reference to the Master Question Paper with a provisional answer key (Master Question Paper). The Commission will consider the objections and prepare the final answer key. The steps to download the provisional key has been attached below.

Check Important Dates Here

The exam was conducted on December 26, 2021

A provisional answer key has been released on December 27, 2021

The deadline to raise objection is January 3, 2022

The date for the release of the final answer key has not been announced yet

GPSC Answer Key 2021: Here's how to download Gujarat Civil Services Class 1 & 2 prelims answer key

Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission, GPSC at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Latest News/ Event’ section

Click on the link that reads, “Provisional Key (Prelim) - 30/2021-22”

The answer key will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should go through it, download the same and take its printout for any future reference.

The objections and answers suggested by the candidate should be in compliance with the responses given by him/ her in their answer sheet. The result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. For more details, candidates can visit the official website to get updated about GPSC Answer Key 2021.