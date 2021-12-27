GPSC Answer Key For Class 1 & 2 Prelims Exam Out, Check Steps To Download Provisional Key

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
GPSC Answer Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission has released the GPSC Answer Key 2021. The answer key has been released for Gujarat Civil Services Class 1 & 2 prelims exam. The answer key has been released for the prelims exam which was held on December 26, 2021. Candidates must know that the answer key which has been released is provisional in nature. Candidates can raise objections if they want to. The deadline to raise objections is January 3, 2022. Registered candidates who appeared in the GPSC prelims exam can now download their answer key. It has been uploaded on the official website of the commission at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
Candidates must note that all the suggestions should be submitted through an online objection submission system only. Only physical submission of suggestions will not be considered. All suggestions are to be submitted with reference to the Master Question Paper with a provisional answer key (Master Question Paper). The Commission will consider the objections and prepare the final answer key. The steps to download the provisional key has been attached below.
The objections and answers suggested by the candidate should be in compliance with the responses given by him/ her in their answer sheet. The result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. For more details, candidates can visit the official website to get updated about GPSC Answer Key 2021.