GSET 2021 Admit Cards Released; Here’s How To Download Hall Tickets

GSET 2021: The hall tickets for Gujarat State Eligibility Test have been released on the official website. The exam will be conducted by Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara. It will be conducted on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Admit card can be accessed on the official website gujaratset.in. It can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to download hall tickets has been mentioned below.

GSET 2021 will be conducted and the duration will be 3 hours. It will begin from 9:30 am and will continue till 12:30 pm. Candidates will have to answer 150 compulsory questions. GSET examination will consist of two papers-- Paper- I shall consist of 50 objective type questions each carrying 2 marks and Paper-II shall consist of 100 objective type questions each carrying 2 marks which will be based on the subject selected by the candidate. The answers should be filled in the OMR sheet and there will be no negative marking for the incorrect answers. Here is how to download hall tickets.

GSET 2021 Admit Card: Here is how to download hall tickets

Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website gujaratset.in

On the homepage, candidates will have to log in using their GSET 2021 order number and reference ID

Post logging in, the GSET 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should check the details on admit card and download the same

Candidates should take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall

GSET 2021: Documents to carry in the exam hall

Admit card with self-declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the GSET website

Ballpoint pen

Face mask and personal hand sanitiser

Personal transparent water bottle

E - Certificates will only be issued to the qualifying candidates only on verification of the Eligibility Documents immediately after the result of the GSET Examination. Candidates who qualify for the GSET 2021 will be eligible for the post of Assistant Professor in universities and colleges of Gujarat State in 23 subjects at 11 Centres spread across Gujarat state. For more details, candidates can visit the official website gujaratset.in.

Image: Shutterstock