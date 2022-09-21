Haryana HOS Admit Card For Class 10, 12 Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

The admit cards for the Haryana Class 10 and 12 examinations have been released by the Board of School Education, Haryana. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website at bseh.org.in. According to the schedule, the Academic/Open School Full Imp./Partial Imp./Additional/Re-Appear Exam September-2022 for Class 10 will be conducted from September 29 to October 7, 2022. Class 12 examination will be conducted from September 29 to October 17, 2022.

Haryana HOS Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download the hall ticket

Step 1: To download the Haryana HOS Admit Card 2022, candidates are required to visit the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the Haryana HOS Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Then, enter the login details and click on "Submit."

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admission card and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Here's direct link to download the Harayana HOS Admit Card 2022 - Click here

Details Mentioned on Admit Card

Exam Name

Applicant’s Name

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Gender

Registration Number

Date of Birth

Roll Number

Exam Date

Exam Center

Exam Timing

More details

Only those candidates who will show the admit card along with an identity card will be allowed to appear in the examination. Meanwhile, it is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative