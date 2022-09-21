Haryana HOS Admit Card For Class 10, 12 Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/Representative
The admit cards for the Haryana Class 10 and 12 examinations have been released by the Board of School Education, Haryana. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website at bseh.org.in. According to the schedule, the Academic/Open School Full Imp./Partial Imp./Additional/Re-Appear Exam September-2022 for Class 10 will be conducted from September 29 to October 7, 2022. Class 12 examination will be conducted from September 29 to October 17, 2022.
Only those candidates who will show the admit card along with an identity card will be allowed to appear in the examination. Meanwhile, it is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.