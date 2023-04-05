Last Updated:

Highest Applications For CUET-UG From UP, Delhi & Bihar For DU, BHU, Allahabad University

CUET UG 2023: Highest applications have been received from UP, Delhi and Bihar. Most applications were received for DU, BHU and Allahabad University.

Nandini Verma
CUET UG 2023: The registrations for the second edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate (UG) programmes closed on March 30. This year, over 16 lakh candidates have registered for the CUET UG 2023. NTA introduced CUET for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions in the year 2022. As per the data shared by UGC Chairman, a sharp rise in the number of registration has been recorded this year. 

In 2022, a total of 12.50 lakh students registered for CUET UG, and 9.9 lakh students submitted their applications. In 2023 CUET-UG, a total of 16.85 lakh students registered. Out of the 16.85 lakh candidates, 13.995 lakhs paid the application fee and submitted the application form—an increase of 4.0 lakh students. In 2023, there is a 41% increase in the total number of students who will sit for CUET-UG, the UGC chairman stated. 

Maximum applications from UP, Delhi and Bihar

Maximum applications for CUET-UG were received from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Delhi and Bihar, said UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. In the year 2022, 90 universities participated in CUET. The number has risen up to 240 universities this year.

Check Important Highlights of CUET UG 2023

  1. The highest number of CUET-UG applications received for Delhi University, followed by BHU and Allahabad University: UGC chairman
  2. Maximum applications for CUET-UG from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Delhi and Bihar: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar
  3. 82,655 applications for CUET-UG were received from students in Jammu and Kashmir this year, nearly 70,000 more than last year
  4. 1,000 applications were received for CUET-UG from foreign students from 74 countries.
  5. In 2022, UGC's debut year of CUET-UG introduction, 12.50 lakh students registered, and 9.9 lakh students submitted their applications. In 2023 CUET-UG, a total of 16.85 lakh students registered.
  6. Out of 16.85 lakhs, 13.995 lakhs paid the application fee and submitted the application form—an increase of 4.0 lakh students. In 2023, there is a 41% increase in the total number of students who will sit for CUET-UG.
