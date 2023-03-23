How To Score Better In JEE Main Session 2? See Expert Tips And Tricks For Repeaters Here

If you are repeating a year or taking the Second attempt for JEE Main, this article is just the thing you need. National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) on 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12 April 2023. April 13 and 14 are reserved dates for the exams. The registration window has already closed. Now, if you are preparing for the second time for JEE Mains 2023, you should follow these tips shared by an expert, Ramesh Batlish, Noida Head of FIITJEE.

Top tips for repeaters to crack JEE Main April exam

Don’t get anxious: It might be disheartening for some students to drop a year to prepare for JEE Main while their peers might be getting into the IITs that they desire. This can lead to severe anxiety issues in students seeing the competition around. But remember all this is only getting you nearer to your dream and in the end, it will be worth it. Also, around 60% of students appearing in JEE Main are repeaters, so what you’ve done is not uncommon. One thing you must do to overcome your anxiety is to stop comparing yourself to other students who you think have made it. Your only competition is you and you are the only one.



Assess your previous attempt(s): It is very important to learn from your mistakes. Mistakes make you focused if you are serious to learn. Correct the mistakes that you have done in your previous attempt, and consult your teachers/mentors, coaching as well as your seniors. Pen down your concern and doubts in all subjects and take corrective action. Your previous attempt(s) will give you a lot of clarity in your preparation. Analyze your performance closely and assess your mistakes to identify what needs to be avoided in your next attempt and what needs to be more focused on. And so, you will find that your preparation has become much simpler and sorted.

Acquire good study habits: Quality over quantity applies everywhere but in studying, this is the best way to go, because two hours of effective study equals four hours of distracted study. So, you should acquire productive study habits. One of the most productive study habits is the Pomodoro technique which means taking a 5-minute break after every 25 minutes.

This technique is very helpful when you must study for long hours. Some other productive habits are as follows:

Maintain a balance between all three subjects.

Practice questions every day before sleeping.

Spend more time on your areas of improvement.

Stay hydrated, eat healthily, and exercise daily.

Stay in touch with like-minded people.

4. Solve questions papers as many as you can: It is crucial to solving previous years’ papers because studying just concepts is not enough, as you’d be aware by now after taking one or more attempts. So, try and solve as many question papers as possible to get well acquainted with the pattern. Solving test papers will enable you to pin down your mistakes and work on them.



5. Work on your weakness: Since you have attempted the JEE Main exam before, you have a fair idea of what led to your failure. So, direct your focus toward that. Spend some time with those problems and get all the doubts cleared. Do not leave anything for the last minute. Make notes of all the topics/ concepts that you lag in, revise them daily, and be sure to master that. Not to forget that your strong areas should go hand in hand and should not be neglected in the process.



6. Enroll in a JEE Main program/ Test series: If earlier, you prepared for JEE Main yourself, this time you may want to join a JEE program course to be amongst a lot of your kind and see how they are preparing so that you get a feel of the competition; and/or join a test series to learn about your potential National rank. Also, attend the test analysis session after each test to identify the loopholes.

7. Prepare all subject and topics thoroughly & wisely: Prepare for different subjects, Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics- It is advisable to devote equal time to all three subjects. However, more attention needs to be paid to weak topics/chapters. Physics – Practicing quality problems is the key to success in this subject. With clarity of concepts, the subject becomes interesting. The theory of every topic/concept should be mastered by a thorough study of class XI & XII NCERT books. It is advised not to skip any topic/chapter of any subject.

However important chapters are Kinematics, Gravitation, Fluids, Heat and Thermodynamics, Waves and Sound, Capacitors and Electrostatics, Magnetics, Electromagnetic Induction, Optics, and Modern Physics.



Chemistry – Have a well-designed plan for each day ensuring its perfect execution. All three Physical, Organic, and Inorganic are equally important with almost the same weightage in JEE Main. Carefully go through the chapters. Besides perfecting theory, practice numerical of Physical Chemistry. Equilibrium both Ionic and Chemical have a very important share in the paper. In chapters like Aldehydes, Ketones, and Acid, the focus is on various name reactions and their mechanisms in Organic Chemistry.

In Organic Chemistry – Focus on chapters Chemical Bonding, p-Block Elements, Coordination Chemistry and Qualitative Analysis. Memorize important things. Prepare smartly for the vast syllabus in Chemistry. Chemistry is very scoring and least time-consuming of the three subjects. Coordination Compounds is an easy highly conceptual chapter. This is an important chapter for fetching easy marks. Heat and Thermodynamics are present in both Physics and Chemistry with differences only in a few rules. So doing one prepares you for both subjects.

Mathematics – Practice, Practice, and Practice is the mantra. Short, flagged notes and questions with twists along with formulae & concepts briefly are very helpful. The general rule for all three subjects’ is doesn’t skip anything but to spend more time on topics and have more share in papers. Important chapters are Quadratic Equations & Expressions, Complex Numbers, Probability, Vectors, and Matrices in Algebra; Circle, Parabola, and Hyperbola in Coordinate Geometry; Functions, Limits Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, Definite Integral in Calculus. Plan revisions at regular intervals especially towards the end, a few weeks before the examination.

8. Engage yourself in sports and yoga Yes, engage yourself in some sports. This may sound bizarre, but it is important. It’s a proven fact that students who are involved in sports are likely to be more focused and have more stamina for longer periods of study. Since sports keep the metabolism good, students engaged in them tend to be less fatigued and tired. Conclusion.

Cracking JEE is not as haunting as it may sound but the key to cracking is discipline and consistency. Just stay calm & focused; believe that you can, and you will. All the best!