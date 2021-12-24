ICAI ISA January Admit Card 2022 To Be Out Today; Check Direct Link, Details

ICAI ISA Hall ticket 2021: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is scheduled to release the ICAI ISA January Admit Card 2022 on Friday, December 24, 2021. All the candidates who will be appearing for Information Systems Audit (ISA) Course Assessment Test - January 2022 can download the admit card after it will be released today. Candidates will be able to access the admit card on the official website issat.icaiexam.icai.org. The steps to download admit card has been shared below.

The hall tickets that will be released on Friday is for the examination which will be conducted on January 8, 2022. The exam will be conducted in a single shift between 9 am and 1 pm. For more details related to the exam, candidates can visit the official website issat.icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI ISA January Admit Card 2022: Here is how to download

Candidates should go to the official website of ISSAT on issat.icaiexam.icai.org.

On the homepage, they should click on ICAI ISA January Admit Card 2022 link

Candidates will be predicted to another window where they will have to enter the login credentials

Post submitting, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the details and download the same

Candidates should make sure to take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall

Candidates should not forget to carry the hall ticket to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exam. Along with hall tickets, they will also have to carry a valid ID proof to the venue. Candidates must know that they will not be getting a hard copy of the hall ticket.

Official statement reads, "A candidate for the Information Systems Audit (ISA) Assessment Test shall be declared ordinarily to have passed the test if he / she secures a minimum of 60% (Sixty Percent) marks in aggregate in the ISA Course Assessment Test. Statement of Marks will be issued to all the candidates who have appeared in the ISA Assessment Test normally in two weeks time from the date of declaration of result, while pass certificates to the qualified candidates will be issued normally in three months time."

