ICAR AIEEA 2022 Application Form Out For UG, PG, PhD Programmes, Here's Direct Link

The National Testing Agency has released a notification inviting online applications from candidates for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination in Agriculture (AIEEA) 2022. Every year, the ICAR All India Entrance Examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency for admission of candidates to over 15,000 undergraduate and 11,000 postgraduate seats across 75 agricultural universities in the country.

All those students who want to take admission to the UG and PG courses can fill and submit the ICAR AIEEA registration form by visting the official website - icar.nta.nic.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for ICAR AIEEA 2022 is August 19. Candidates can make correction in particulars of Application from August 21 to August 23, 2022.

ICAR AIEEA Application Form 2022: Here is how to apply

Step 1: Candidates then need to visit the official website - icar.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the " Registration For ICAR AIEEA 2022 " link.

" link. Step 3: Now, tap on the new registration tab.

Step 4: Complete the registration process by filling in the required details.

Step 5: Then, generate an "application number."

Step 6: Using the system-generated application number, complete the AIEEA application form.

Step 7: Candidates are then required to upload the scanned documents, including photographs and signatures.

Step 8: Then, pay the application fee online and submit the ICAR AIEEA application.

Step 9: It is advised that candidates must download and save the confirmation page.

Here's direct link for ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD)- 2022 Registration - CLICK HERE

Here's direct link for ICAR AIEEA (PG)– 2022 Registration - CLICK HERE

Here's direct link for ICAR AIEEA (UG)– 2022 Registration - CLICK HERE

In case, candidates are face any issue they can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011-6922770 or write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in. It is recommended that candidates must visit the official website for fresh updates.

