ICAR Entrance Exams: NTA Extends Registration Deadlines For AIEEA, AICE; Check Details

ICAR Entrance Exams: The registration date for ICAR Entrance Exams 2022 has been extended by the National Testing Agency. As per the official information, the last date to register for UG, PG, and PhD programmes is August 26 till 5 pm. Candidates can pay the application fee up to 11.50 pm till August 26, 2022. To apply for AIEEA and AICE 2022 candidates need to visit the official page of NTA ICAR on icar.nta.nic.in.

It is to be noted that the form correction window will open on August 28 and will close on August 31, 2022. The examination for AIEEA (UG) will be held on September 13, 14, and 15, 2022, and AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) will be held on September 20, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to register for ICAR Entrance Exam 2022.

ICAR Entrance Exams 2022 Official Notice - CLICK HERE

ICAR Entrance Exams 2022: Here's how to register

Step 1: To register for ICAR Entrance Exams, candidates need to visit the official website of NTA ICAR on icar.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the ICAR Entrance Exams 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their login details and click on the "submit."

Step 4: Fill in the application form and make payment of the application fees.

Step 5: Click on "Submit" and download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Make a hard copy for future reference.

Here's the direct link to register for ICAR Entrance Exams - Click here

More Details

In case, candidates face any issues they can write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at 011-4075 9000, 011-6922 7700. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Unsplash/Representative