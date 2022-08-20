ICAR Entrance Exams: NTA Extends Registration Deadlines For AIEEA, AICE; Check Details

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash/Representative
ICAR Entrance Exams: The registration date for ICAR Entrance Exams 2022 has been extended by the National Testing Agency. As per the official information, the last date to register for UG, PG, and PhD programmes is August 26 till 5 pm. Candidates can pay the application fee up to 11.50 pm till August 26, 2022. To apply for AIEEA and AICE 2022 candidates need to visit the official page of NTA ICAR on icar.nta.nic.in.
It is to be noted that the form correction window will open on August 28 and will close on August 31, 2022. The examination for AIEEA (UG) will be held on September 13, 14, and 15, 2022, and AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) will be held on September 20, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to register for ICAR Entrance Exam 2022.
