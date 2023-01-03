IGNOU Hall Ticket 2023 For BED/PHD/BSCNPB Entrance Exam Released; Here's Direct Link

The IGNOU Hall Ticket 2023 for BED, Ph.D., and BSCNPB entrance examinations has been released by the Indira Gandhi National Open University. All those candidates who have completed the registration process and would like to appear in the entrance examination can download the admit card by visiting the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. According to the schedule, the BEd January examination will be held on January 8, 2023. Notably, the B.Ed. and B.ScN(PB) programmes are scheduled for the January 2023 session, while the Ph.D. programme is scheduled for the July 2022 session.

Candidates must take note that they must carry their hall tickets to the examination hall otherwise, they will not be allowed to write the examination. Candidates must take note that the examination will be conducted on paper in a single shift from 10 am to noon. In order to download the hall tickets, candidates must follow the below-given step-by-step procedure to

IGNOU Hall Ticket 2023: Here's How to Download the Admit Card

Step 1: In order to download the IGNOU Hall Ticket, candidates are required to visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the IGNOU Hall Ticket 2023 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates must then enter their login information on the login page.

Step 4: Then click on the "login" button.

Step 5: The admission card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the admission card and download the page.

Step 7: It is recommended that candidates print a copy for future reference.

Here's direct link to download IGNOU Hall Ticket 2023

About Exam

The IGNOU BEd will include questions from topics such as General English Comprehension, Logical & Analytical Reasoning, Educational & General Awareness, and Teaching-Learning.

The question paper will have MCQ-based questions.

The examination will be for 2 hours.

The examination will be held in offline mode.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)