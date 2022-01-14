IGNOU PhD Admissions: Deadline To Register Ends Today, Here's Direct Link To Apply

IGNOU Ph.D. Entrance Exam: The deadline to apply for IGNOU PhD entrance exam ends on Friday, January 14, 2022. Earlier the deadline to apply for Ph.D. admissions at Indira Gandhi National Open University was December 30, 2021. The deadline was then extended by the National Testing Agency. As of now, the deadline to fill the application form is January 14, 2022. In order to apply, students will have to check the eligibility on the official website ignou.nta.ac.in. The application forms can be downloaded from official website by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates will get 24 hours time to pay the application fee. The deadline to pay application fee ends on January 15, 2022 (11.50 pm).

The University will also open the application correction window. Those students who have due to any reason entered wrong information will be able to do the corrections. Candidates must know that they will be selected for admission to Ph.D. programs at IGNOU only on the basis of an entrance test and an interview or presentation. The important dates can be checked here.

IGNOU PhD entrance exam: Check important dates here

The last date to fill out the application is January 14, 2022

Earlier, the application registration deadline was December 30, 2021

Candidates can pay the application fee till January 15, 2022 (11:50 pm)

Candidates will get a chance to make corrections to their application form from January 16 to January 18, 2022.

Official notification reads, "The candidates are requested to undertake the correction (s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the correction period."

IGNOU Ph.D.: Check steps to apply for the IGNOU Ph.D. entrance examination

Step 1: To apply for the IGNOU Ph.D. entrance examination, candidates will have to go to the official website of IGNOU-ignou.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, they should click on the IGNOU Ph.D. registration

Step 3: Now, the application form will appear on screen. Candidates should carefully fill the application form

Step 4: Candidates should pay the application fees and submit the form

Step 5: Candidates should take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to apply