Jammu And Kashmir NEET 2022 Merit List Out; 15% Seats To Be Allotted For AIQ This Year

The list of candidates from the Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh who have appeared in the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022) has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE).

The list of candidates for MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS, and BPT courses is available on the official website, and candidates can check the list by visiting the official website at jkbopee.gov.in.

Jammu And Kashmir NEET 2022 Merit List out; 15% seats to be allotted for AIQ from this year

Notably, along with the result, the JKBOPEE NEET Merit List 2022, the board has also announced that it has decided to contribute 15 seats to the All India Quota (AIQ) from this year onward. Also, the health ministry of India has issued the results of candidates belonging to the UTs of J-K and Ladakh, who have appeared in the NEET, to the JKBOPEE on September 26, 2022.

The official notice read, "It is for the information of the eligible candidates that from the current year (2022), the Government of J&K has decided to contribute 15% seats for the All India Quota as per the above-referred letters."

It is to be noted that all those candidates who have appeared in the NEET UG 2022 from other states and belong to J&K or Ladakh are required to submit all the relevant documents at the JKBOPEE Office in Jammu or Srinagar physically by October 3 by 4 PM. This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the medical entrance exam, NEET UG 2022, for admission to MBBS, BDS and other medical courses on July 17. NEET UG result was announced on September 7, 2022. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

