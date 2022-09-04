JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: Last Date Today To Raise Objections, Here's Direct Link

Today is the last date to raise objections against the provisional answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022. All those candidates who want to raise objections can do so by visiting the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. The objection-raising window will remain open till 4 pm. The answer key of JEE Advanced was released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

All the objections raised by the candidates will be reviewed by the authorities, and only after that, the final answer key will be published. According to the schedule, the IIT Bombay has set September 11 as the date for publication of JEE Advanced 2022 result and final answer key. This time, the entrance examination was held on August 28, 2022. The question papers were uploaded to the website on August 29 and response sheets were released on September 1, 2022.

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: Here's how to download

Step 1: To download the JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key, candidates need to visit the official website of JEE Advanced, jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Then on the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced Answer Key.

Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their credentials.

Step 4: Automatically, the answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and keep a copy of the answer key for future use.

Here's direct link to download the JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key - CLICK HERE

JEE Advanced 2022: Here's how to raise objections against JEE Advanced Provisional Answer Key

Step 1: To raise objections, candidates are required to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads, “Candidates can submit their feedback on these answer keys on the Candidate Portal till 17:00 IST on September 4, 2022.”

Step 3: Now, enter the login credentials such as JEE Advanced 2022 registration number, date of birth, and mobile number.

Step 4: Now click on the login option.

Step 5: Select the question to whose answer you want to raise an objection.

Step 6: Upload the supporting documents.

Pay the required fees and then click on the submit button.

Here's direct link to raise objections against JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022 - CLICK HERE

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative