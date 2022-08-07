JEE Advanced 2022: Know Who Are Eligible To Appear For NTA JEE Advanced

JEE Advanced 2022: IIT Bombay will begin the registration for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 will begin on Sunday, August 7, 2022. To be noted that registration will begin only after the release of JEE Mains result 2022. Eligible candidates should make sure to apply by August 11, 2022. Applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. In order to get themselves registered, eligible candidates will have to go to the official website jeeadv.ac.in. The steps which candidates will have to follow are mentioned below.

The Mains result will be released on August 7, 2022. As of now, no official time has been announced. However, with the release of final answer key, result is expected to be out anytime soon. List of important dates are attached below.

JEE Advanced 2022: Check eligibility details here

Candidates who will secure the first 2,50,000 ranks in JEE Main results 2022 are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced test. It is to be noted that the JEE Advanced is the IIT admission test and this year it is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. The official website on which candidates will get to see the forms and will have to apply is jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can check the details about the registration process here.

The top 2,50,000 candidates of JEE Mains can register for appearing in JEE Advanced 2022 exam using their JEE Main 2022 roll number and password. After successful login, the personal, academic, and contact details will automatically be fetched from the JEE Main database. Following this, candidates will have to check the details and enter additional information to complete the JEE Advanced 2022 registration. After the registration, applicants will have to upload documents and pay the JEE Advanced application fee. Check registration process here.

JEE Advanced 2022: Check complete schedule here

Registration will begin on August 7, 2022

Last date to apply is August 11, 2022 till 5 PM

Last date to pay application fees is August 12, 2022 till 5 PM

JEE Advanced 2022 admit card will be out on August 23, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be conducted on August 28, 2022.

Response Sheets will be out on September 1, 2022.

Provisional Answer key will be out on September 3, 2022.

Last date to raise objections will be September 4, 2022 till 5 PM

Final answer Keys will be released on September 11, 2022.

JEE Advanced 2022 result will be out on September 11, 2022 at 10 AM

Step-by-step guide to apply for JEE Advanced exam 2022