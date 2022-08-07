JEE Advanced 2022: Know Who Are Eligible To Appear For NTA JEE Advanced

Quick links:
JEE Advanced 2022: IIT Bombay will begin the registration for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 will begin on Sunday, August 7, 2022. To be noted that registration will begin only after the release of JEE Mains result 2022. Eligible candidates should make sure to apply by August 11, 2022. Applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. In order to get themselves registered, eligible candidates will have to go to the official website jeeadv.ac.in. The steps which candidates will have to follow are mentioned below.
The Mains result will be released on August 7, 2022. As of now, no official time has been announced. However, with the release of final answer key, result is expected to be out anytime soon. List of important dates are attached below.
Candidates who will secure the first 2,50,000 ranks in JEE Main results 2022 are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced test. It is to be noted that the JEE Advanced is the IIT admission test and this year it is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. The official website on which candidates will get to see the forms and will have to apply is jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can check the details about the registration process here.
The top 2,50,000 candidates of JEE Mains can register for appearing in JEE Advanced 2022 exam using their JEE Main 2022 roll number and password. After successful login, the personal, academic, and contact details will automatically be fetched from the JEE Main database. Following this, candidates will have to check the details and enter additional information to complete the JEE Advanced 2022 registration. After the registration, applicants will have to upload documents and pay the JEE Advanced application fee. Check registration process here.