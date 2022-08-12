JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Till 8 Pm Today; Check Direct Link

JEE Advanced 2022 Registration: The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 has been extended by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. Earlier, the registration process was scheduled to end on August 11, but now the registration window will remain open till 8 p.m. on August 12, 2022. All those candidates who have not yet registered can do so by visiting the official site of JEE Advanced - jeeadv.ac.in.

"The deadline for JEE (Advanced) registration is extended till 8:00 PM IST, 12th August 2022. "This is the FINAL deadline, and students MUST UPLOAD their documents and exam city centre choices and make the payment at https://jeeadv.nic.in by 8:00 PM today," read the official notice.

JEE Advanced 2022: Check Eligibility

Only those aspirants who will score the first 2,50,000 ranks in JEE Main results are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced test. Notably, the JEE Advanced is the IIT admission test, and this time it is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. The top 2,50,000 candidates of JEE Mains can register for appearing in JEE Advanced 2022 exam using their JEE Main 2022 roll number and password. Post login, the personal, academic, and contact details will automatically be collected from the JEE Main database. Following this, candidates will have to check the details and enter additional information to complete the JEE Advanced 2022 registration. In the last stage of the registration process, candidates will have to upload all the required documents and pay the JEE Advanced application fee.

JEE Advanced 2022: Here's how to apply for JEE Advanced exam

Step 1: To apply for JEE Advanced exam 2022, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: Candidates will need to enter the login credentials - JEE Main 2022 Application Number and Password.

Step 4: Complete the registration process

Step 5: Upload the required documents as per the specifications

Step 6: Pay the application fee and preview all details

Step 7: Candidates should submit the application

JEE Application Documents

Class 10 Pass Certificate or Date of Birth Certificate

Marksheet for Class 12

caste certificate, if any.

PwD Certificate

The Scribe Request Letter

The Gazette notification showing the change of name

