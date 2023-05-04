JEE Advanced 2023: Important Topics To Study, Tips For Last One Month Shared By Expert

With JEE Advanced Exam 2023, scheduled, on 4th June 2023 (Sunday) aspirants are already on their toes, preparing to finish the last lap in their race to secure the most prestigious seat in the IITs. Even though it is one of the toughest entrance exams to clear, proper preparation strategies and rigorous practice will help students clear the exams with ease. As the stress levels and pressure will be on the higher side among the students, yet their focus should be to effectively utilise the time left. Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE Expert in a conversation with Republic World has shared some important tips and topics to study for JEE Advanced 2023.

JEE Advanced paper has a mixture of various types of questions. There are questions of multichoice type with either single correct answer or multi correct answers. There could be comprehensions followed by two or more objective-type questions with single or multi-correct answers. The matrix match-type questions may involve matching two columns or even three columns. The Integer type questions involve a subjective type question with the answer an integer or could be asked correctly to two/three decimal places. Students are advised to be careful as the paper has negative markings. The preparation strategy should be built with effective time management and subject-wise planning. Students must also be mentally ready to face some surprises in the paper.

How to utilize the last month before JEE Advanced Exam

It is time to consolidate one’s preparation and not start any new topic. The following points will help you plan your last month's week before the exam. Make an executable revision plan with all important chapters from the 3 subjects Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics. Revise important formulae and brush up on all important concepts in all three subjects. Take Mock Tests every alternate day keeping a check on your time taken on each question and devise a strategy for the exam day. To set your biological clock take the mock tests in the actual timings of the JEE Exam. Revise from your own handwritten notes, as you will find it easier to grasp. Avoid studying any new chapters or referring to new books in the last one or two weeks before the exam. Do a Test Analysis after every test taken so that you avoid committing the same mistakes. Most importantly take care of your health. You must remain mentally & physically fit for the exam day. Remain focused for your exam and avoid chatting or having too much discussion about JEE. Seek guidance from your subject teachers when required as this will boost your confidence. Practice Meditation & Yoga to ward off any kind of nervousness.

JEE Advanced 2023: Most important topics to study

Speed and Accuracy – one of the most important aspects is rigorous practice. Aspirants are advised to practice as many problems, and questions from the previous year’s/ attempt reputed online test series for improving speed and accuracy. Both speed and accuracy matter to enhance your score with a competitive edge. As JEE is Computer Based Test, practice of papers from a reputed source is advisable.

Study material & Concept Clarity – To make it to the merit list it is important to practice all problems graded in order of difficulty from single study material to have perfect conceptual understanding and to hone analytical skills. Aspirants are also advised not to use calculators while solving problems. Being quick in calculations will help you to increase your speed in the JEE Advanced exam.

Cover the complete syllabus – As most of the topics would have been covered by aspirants, it is advised to thoroughly go through the complete syllabus of JEE Advanced. It is advisable to avoid selective study and to cover the entire syllabus but considering the previous year’s trends, students are advised to lay emphasis on the following chapters/topics in the three subjects.

Mathematics: Quadratic Equations & Expressions, Complex Numbers, Probability, Vectors & 3D Geometry, Matrices in Algebra; Circle, Parabola, Ellipse in Coordinate Geometry; Functions, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, Definite Integral in Calculus.

Physics: Mechanics, Fluids, Heat & Thermodynamics, Waves and Sound, Capacitors & Electrostatics, Magnetics, Electromagnetic Induction, Optics and Modern Physics.

Chemistry: Qualitative Analysis, Coordination Chemistry & Chemical Bonding in Inorganic Chemistry, Electrochemistry, Thermodynamics, Chemical Equilibrium in Physical Chemistry and Oxygen related Compounds, Polymers & Amines in Organic Chemistry.

(Disclaimer: The tips and topics are shared by Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE Expert. Views are personal. Republic World does not take any responsibility for its correctness.)