JEE Advanced 2023 Paper 1 Analysis: 'Paper Not Easy, Math Was The Toughest' Say Students

The JEE Advanced 2023 was organised by IIT Guwahati for admission to the 23 IITs on 4th June,2023. The exam has two papers, namely Paper-1 & Paper-2 and both are compulsory. The First sitting (Paper-1) was held between 9:00 am till 12:00 noon. Check exam analysis of JEE Advanced 2023 paper 1 morning session.

JEE Advanced 2023: Paper 1 analysis

Total Marks of Paper 1 was 180 & Duration: 3 hrs

The Paper had (51) questions with 17 questions in each subject.

The Paper-1 had (03) three parts- Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics.

Max. Marks for each Part was 60.

In each part there were Four sections:

Sec-I (Max. marks-12)

Sec-II (Max. Marks-12)

Sec-III (Max. marks-24)

Sec-IV (Max. marks-12)

Paper-1: Immediate reaction of students

Students found the overall level of paper Moderate to Difficult level but not easy.

Some students have reported Physics was Easy, Chemistry was Moderate, but Math was relatively difficult.

Chemistry: Paper was not balanced as per students. Inorganic Chemistry had few questions which were directly from NCERT. In Physical Chemistry questions covered chapters of Chemical Kinetics, Ionic & Chemical Equilibrium, Electrochemistry, Atomic Structure. Thermodynamics (with more than one question). In Organic Chemistry, questions mostly asked from Amines, Polymers, Biomolecules, Oxygen containing Compounds, some named reactions were also asked. Mixed concepts questions were asked. This section was reported Moderate as per students. More weightage given to Organic Chemistry.



Physics. More weightage was given to chapters like Kinematics, Thermodynamics, Modern Physics, Capacitors, Current Electricity, Kinematics, Gravitation, Optics, Electrostatics. Overall, Physics was Easy as compared to the other two subjects as per students. This was a Balanced Section as per students.



Mathematics: The paper was tricky & difficult as per students. There were tricky and lengthy questions from Vectors and 3D Geometry. There were questions from Functions, Matrices, Ellipse, Statistics & Probability. Some good questions were asked from chapters of Probability, Complex Numbers, 3-D Geometry, Parabola. Students felt this section was the Toughest.

No mistakes reported till now as complete paper is yet to be analysed.

Total no. of questions in Paper-1 were 51 .

Total Marks of Paper-1 was 180 which is same as last year.

As the Test was Computer Based students had the option to Clear Response to change any option, they could mark it for Review, Save and next to proceed further.

Scribble Pads were given to students during the exam for rough work.

(Disclaimer: The above analysis is done by Ramesh Batlish, Managing Partner- FIITJEE Noida Centres.)