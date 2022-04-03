JEE Main 2022 Aspirants Run Campaigns On Social Media Demanding 4 Attempts

NTA JEE Main exam: The National Testing Agency will be closing the application window for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 on April 5, 2022. With the closing date approaching, JEE Main aspirants are supporting each other to run a campaign on Twitter. The campaign demands 4 attempts and a sufficient gap between the sessions.

To be noted that this year the JEE Main exam will be held in two sessions. The first session will be conducted between April 21 and May 4, and the second session will run from May 24 to May 29, 2022. National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members are also supporting aspirants in rolling out a campaign using the hashtag #JEEStudentsWantJustice.

#JEEStudentsWantJustice: Reason for campaigning

Aspirants claim that they are disappointed with JEE Main 2 attempts

They also claim that there is less gap between sessions of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022

They are asking NTA to postpone the 2nd session and conduct 4 sessions. Aspirants also demand a sufficient gap between each session.

Cabinet Minister of Women and of Child development and social welfare department, Anila Bhendia tweeted, "Reducing the number of attempts of #JEEMains at last moment and conducting it between the board exams without sufficient gap will drive students into frenzy. I also request the authorities to listen the rational demands of students."

I also request the authorities to listen the rational demands of students. #JEEStudentsWantJustice — Anila Bhendia (@AnilaBhendia) April 2, 2022

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) member tweeted, "JEE Mains is an important exam that determines the future of lakhs of students. Uncertainty pertaining to these exams is a serious matter of concern for all of us. I urge the authorities to be empathetic towards the students of the nation."

JEE Mains is an important exam that determines the future of lakhs of students. Uncertainty pertaining to these exams is a serious matter of concern for all of us. I urge the authorities to be empathetic towards the students of the nation.#JEEStudentsWantJustice pic.twitter.com/xtMRBe5ilt — Aditya Bhagat (@adityabhagatcg) April 2, 2022

JEE Main 2022: Check tweets of aspirants & teachers here

A Twitter user said, "The clashing of boards and JEE Main 2022 together will create a lot of disturbances in the mind of students which leads to stress, tension, depression & aggression. I request @dpradhanbjp to take a fair decision so that students can give both JEE & Board. #JEEStudentsWantJustice"

I request @dpradhanbjp to take a fair decision so that students can give both JEE & Board.#JEEStudentsWantJustice pic.twitter.com/FUfXLMr1mY — Tara✨ (@ark_tara) April 2, 2022

Another user tweeted, "Dear @dpradhanbjp Sir Your country's JEE Aspirants tweeting continuously regarding the postpone of exam... But still nor any react nd neither any response from you. Plz understand the situation so many exams are clashing. Plz take decision ASAP"

Plz understand the situation so many exams are clashing. Plz take decision ASAP🙏🏻@DG_NTA#JEEStudentsWantJustice — Aamir A 🇮🇳 (@AamirA74999235) April 3, 2022