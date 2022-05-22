JEE Main 2022: Last One Month Preparation And Revision Tips For NTA JEE Main

JEE Main 2022: Candidates who got themselves registered for JEE Mains 2022 will be taking the exam next month. JEE is conducted every year by National Testing Agency with the aim of providing admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and many other institutes. This year, the JEE Main will be conducted in two sessions namely Session-1 and Session 2. The candidate’s performance in the best of the two sessions would be considered when preparing the final merit list for JEE Main. The list of important dates has been mentioned below.

NTA JEE Main 2022: Check important dates here

Session 1 will be conducted between June 20 and June 29, 2022

Session 2 will be conducted between July 21 and July 30, 2022

The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. Second shift will begin at 3 pm and will continue till 6 pm.

Check exam details here

Medium of Questions Papers as drawn from NEP (National Education Policy (NEP) would be Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English and Gujarati. This year, NTA has added a total of 12 new Foreign Cities in addition to 13 existing cities in the list of JEE Main exam centres. The paper 1 of JEE Main 2022 is conducted for admission into the B.E./ B.Tech programmes in 31 NITs, 25 IIIT and 28 GFTIs, while the paper 2 is held for BArch/ B. Plan admissions. Ramesh Batlish, Managing Partner at FIITJEE Limited and Head-FIITJEE Noida has released tips and detailed preparation strategy for JEE Main 2022. Highlights of the same can be checked here.

Here is how to prepare for JEE 2022 in a month

Keep the syllabus of JEE Main ready and follow it till the exam.

Refer the study material from authentic sources required for JEE preparation.

Prepare a realistic timetable as per the time available

Remove all unnecessary distractions and make a habit of studying every day at the same time.

Make notes while studying any chapter, this will lessen your time during revision.

Complete the assignments on time and avoid backlogs.

Keep revising what you are studying.

Practice Test Analysis after every Test you take and learn from mistakes

Stay disciplined and consistent.

Keep time to take short breaks while you are preparing.

You may practice meditation or Yoga for rejuvenation.

Detailed Study Plan and Preparation Strategy

Prepare and follow a daily study schedule covering all three subjects. Do not neglect any subject or give excessive time to one subject.

First read the theory part and then practice problems. This helps to understand concepts in a better way. If you are not able to solve a problem, read the theory again and again till you get the feel of the topic.

Do not leave any topic that you feel unimportant for the exam. Questions in JEE can be asked from any topic in the syllabus.

If you lack interest in any subject, then first complete easier chapters and solve problems from them to gain the confidence for learning the difficult chapters.

Study productively for long hours without lapsing concentration. Take small breaks between study sessions to maintain efficiency.

Time management and your strategy of solving questions is the key to score well in JEE. It can be only achieved by serious dedicated practice and questions solving.

Include problem solving in your daily study schedule. Have a realistic & specific goal, something like 20 problems a day and increase your difficulty gradually.

Write notes along with your studies. You can add important points, shortcuts, formulas, reactions, mistakes, etc. Notes will help you in revision.

Never feel depressed if you are unable to solve questions of a specific topic or a subject. Put all your efforts and hard work to understand the theory and re-attempt the problems.

JEE Advanced 2022

The candidates aspiring to take admission to the undergraduate programs at IITs for the year 2022 will also have to appear in Paper-1(for B.E./B. Tech) of JEE (Main)-2022. Based on the performance in Paper-1 (for B.E./B. Tech.) of JEE (Main)-2022, top 2,50,000 candidates from all categories would qualify for JEE (Advanced) 2022. Admission to IITs will be based on category -wise All India Rank (AIR) in JEE(Advanced) subject to the conditions as mentioned in JEE(Advanced)-2022