JEE Main 2022 Paper 1 Analysis: Students Find Physics Paper 'easy', Maths 'slightly Tough'

The National Testing Agency conducted the Joint National Entrance Main 2022 Paper 1 for B.E./B. Tech on 25 June 2022. The examination started at 9:00 am and ended at 12 pm. The questions comprised a total of 90 questions, and the total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 were 300. The paper had three different parts, and each had two sections.

JEE Main 2022 Paper 1 analysis

Mathematics - According to students and expert analysts, the mathematics paper was difficult. Although there were questions from all chapters, the larger part of the questions covered the chapters of Conic Sections & Algebra, Vectors, Matrices, Probability, 3D Geometry, and Complex Numbers in Algebra. Several students who appeared for the exam noted that the Mathematics portion was the most difficult and lengthiest of the lot.

Students found the physics paper "easy". Questions were asked about electrostatics, magnetism, current electricity, and modern physics. Although a few numerical-based questions had lengthy calculations, the overall paper was easy. Also, a few fact-based questions from the Class 12 chapters of NCERT were also asked.

Chemistry - Students found the chemistry paper "moderate." Physical chemistry was given more weightage compared to inorganic and organic chemistry. Polymers and biomolecules had some tricky questions. Numerical-based questions from Physical Chemistry were tricky. Inorganic Chemistry had questions mostly from NCERT.

As per the students response, in terms of order of Difficulty – Mathematics was Moderately Tough while Physics was the easiest among the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of a Moderate level.

About JEE Main

The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exams commenced on June 23 and will continue till June 29. The JEE Main CBT exams are being held in 501 cities in India and 22 cities outside India. The JEE Main paper comprises three sections and will have 90 MCQ questions. All the students will get two attempts to clear JEE Main 2022. The JEE Main registration for Session 2 would close on June 30. It is advised that candidates must stay tuned to this website for fresh updates, paper analysis and more information.

