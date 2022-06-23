JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Review; Students Find Questions 'moderate And Not Lengthy'

JEE Main 2022: National Testing Agency conducted the first paper under Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Mains 2022 on June 23, 2022. JEE Mains 2022 is being conducted in two shifts. The shift 1 paper was conducted between 9 am and 12 noon whereas the second shift has been started at 3 pm and will continue till 6 pm. The candidates who appeared for the B.Arch and B Planning papers have been given multiple-choice questions, MCQs, and numerical questions based on their courses.

JEE Main 2022 Exam Analysis: Check students reactions here

Students who appeared for the exam today in morning shift shared that the question paper was moderate to difficult. Since the JEE Mains 2022 paper was conducted in CBT Mode, students have not received the question paper in hand. Many of the students found paper moderate whereas few found it hard as compared to previous years. A student who took the exam said, “I found the questions to be moderate. There were some questions in the mathematics section which were slightly difficult to attempt but since many of us have been preparing for months, they were manageable and we were able to attempt the questions."

The exams are being conducted in two shifts and the last paper will be conducted on June 29, 2022. This year, the JEE Main Examination is being conducted in 501 cities in the country and 22 cities outside India. Earlier, NTA JEE Main 2022 was expected to be held in April but it got postponed due to a clash with the Board Examination and now it will be held from today. Eaxm day guidelines are mentioned below.

NTA JEE Main 2022: Guidelines to be followed