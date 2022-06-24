JEE Main 2022 Session Day 2 Paper Full Analysis; Students Find The Paper 'balanced'

JEE Main 2022 Session: National Testing Agency conducted the second paper under Joint Entrance Examination on June 24, 2022. This year the JEE Mains 2022 is being conducted in two shifts. The first shift was conducted between 9 a.m. and 12 noon whereas the second shift has been started at 3 p.m. and will continue till 6 p.m.

FIITJEE in a release mentioned that there were a total of 90 questions and the total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 was 300. The paper had three parts & each part had two sections. Part I or Physics had total of 30 questions. Part II or Chemistry had a total of 30 questions. Part-III- Mathematics had a total of 30 questions. The marking scheme for multiple-choice questions was 4 marks for a correct response, and 1 mark will be deducted for an incorrect response, and 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical-based questions was 4 marks for a correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. The total marks for this section were 100.

JEE Main 2022 Exam Analysis: Check students' reactions here

Students who appeared for the exam today in the morning shift shared that the question paper was balanced. The mathematics paper was moderate and questions were asked from chapters majorly from Calculus, Coordinate Geometry, Algebra, Vector & 3D Geometry. However, students said that few numerical-based questions required lengthy calculations. Weightage was given to Calculus, Vectors.

In Physics, the paper was of easy to moderate level. Questions asked from Kinematics, Optics, Electrostatics, Magnetism, Current Electricity, Communication Systems, Heat and Thermodynamics, and Modern Physics. Few Numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. A few Theory-Based questions from class XII chapters of NCERT were asked.

The Chemistry paper was easy and the questions covered chapters like Mole Concept, Chemistry in Everyday Life, Chemical Bonding, Coordination compounds. Heat & Thermodynamics. Physical Chemistry is mostly asked in Numerical based Questions. More weightage was given to Inorganic Chemistry amongst the rest and questions were NCERT Based.

