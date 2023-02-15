JEE Main 2023 April Session Registration Begins, Apply Before March 12

JEE Main: National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for JEE Main session 2 exam. As per schedule, the JEE Main (April) session 2 exam registration was to begin on February 7. However, the registration process was delayed. JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12 April 2023. April 13 and 14 are reserved dates. The exam will be held in computer-based test mode. Read official notice here.

How to register for JEE Main session 2

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the JEE Main session 2 registration link

A login page will appear

Register yourself and login

Fill up the JEE Main registration form

Upload the required documents and images

Pay the application fee and submit it.

JEE Main session 1 Result

NTA announced the JEE Main session 1 (January) exam results on February 7. As per the information shared by NTA, a total of 8.6 lakh applicants registered for Paper 1, and a total of 8.22 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The attendance was 95.79%. The NTA said that this is the highest attendance for JEE Main Paper 1 ever since the NTA began conducting the exams.

JEE Main April exam 2023

The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages which are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Candidates who have appeared for JEE Main session 1 exam can also appear for the session 2 exams if they wish to improve their scores. However, the best of the two exams will be the final score of the candidate. Candidates who couldn't appear for the first session can also apply for the second session.