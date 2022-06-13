JEE Main Admit Card 2022 Update: Hall Tickets For Session 1 Exam Expected By June 15

The National Testing Agency will be releasing the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) admit cards soon. It will be released anytime by June 15, 2022. Sources said, "JEE Main 2022 hall ticket link can be activated any time, students should check the official website to download the hall ticket."

Once released, students will be able to download their admit cards. In order to check the same, students should be ready with their registration number and date of birth. The hall tickets will be released for the JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam. It will be conducted between June 20 and June 29, 2022. It can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

JEE Main 2022: Check admit card release date and time here

The hall tickets will be released by June 15, 2022

Exact time of releasing the same has not been announced yet

JEE Main admit card 2022 session 1: Follow these steps to download hall tickets

Step 1: In order to download the JEE Mains admit card 2022, registered candidates will have to go to the NTA JEE Main 2022 official website

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the ‘Download JEE Mains Admit Card - June (Session 1), 2022’ link.

Step 3: In the next step, candidates should submit the required details such as exam session, application number, date of birth

Step 4: Then click on the “Login” tab

Step 5: Post logging in, the JEE Main 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Step 7: Take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets (Click here)

The admit cards will be released for the JEE Main 2022 phase 1 exam. The exam is scheduled to be conducted between June 20 and June 29, 2022. The phase 2 exam will begin on July 21, 2022. Candidates should know that the JEE Main 2022 registration process for phase 2 is ongoing and will continue till June 30, 2022.