JEE Main Admit Card 2022 Update: Hall Tickets For Session 1 Exam Expected By June 15

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
The National Testing Agency will be releasing the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) admit cards soon. It will be released anytime by June 15, 2022. Sources said, "JEE Main 2022 hall ticket link can be activated any time, students should check the official website to download the hall ticket."
Once released, students will be able to download their admit cards. In order to check the same, students should be ready with their registration number and date of birth. The hall tickets will be released for the JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam. It will be conducted between June 20 and June 29, 2022. It can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.
The admit cards will be released for the JEE Main 2022 phase 1 exam. The exam is scheduled to be conducted between June 20 and June 29, 2022. The phase 2 exam will begin on July 21, 2022. Candidates should know that the JEE Main 2022 registration process for phase 2 is ongoing and will continue till June 30, 2022.