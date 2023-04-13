JEE Main Admit Card 2023 For April 15 Exam Released, Here's Direct Link

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main admit card 2023 for the exam dated April 15. "In continuation to the Public Notices dated: 03 April 2023, 05 April 2023, 07 April 2023, 09 April 2023, and 11 April 2023, Admit Cards for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) are being released for the candidates scheduled for examination on 15 April 2023," the official notice reads. Candidates can download their JEE Main Session 2 admit card online at jeemain.nic.in. JEE Mains session 2 exam began on April 6.

Candidates will have to download the JEE Main hall tickets by visiting the "Candidates Activity section" on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students must take note that they will have to enter their application number and date of birth to download the JEE Main Admit Card 2023. JEE Main Advanced exam city intimation slip was released on April 1.

"The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) along with the undertaking, he/she may contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in," the official notice reads.

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: Here's how to download NTA JEE Main Session 2 Hall ticket