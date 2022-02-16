JEE Main & Advanced Dates Releasing Soon, Check List Of Other Engineering Entrance Exams

JEE Advanced 2021: National Testing Agency has not yet released the registration dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains and Advanced exams. IIT Bombay has recently launched the website for JEE Advanced 2022 – jeeadv.ac.in. The entrance examination will be conducted for admission to the IITs, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and some other institutions.

Notification on JEE webite reads, "Candidates who appeared for the first time in the class 12th (or equivalent) examination in 2020 OR 2021 AND successfully registered for JEE (Advanced) 2021 but were absent in BOTH papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2, of JEE (Advanced) 2021 are eligible to directly appear for JEE (Advanced) 2022 and do not need to fulfil Criteria 1–4.However, they must successfully register for the JEE (Advanced) 2022 on the online registration portal and pay the registration fee. Further, these candidates would be considered in addition to and not as part of the total number of candidates who would qualify from JEE (Main) 2022 for appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2022."

To be noted that only those candidates who will come in under the top 2.5 lakh in JEE Main will be eligible to take JEE Advanced. As of now, dates for both JEE Main 2022 and JEE Advanced 2022 have not been announced yet. However, JEE Advanced website has been launched by IIT Bombay. For more details, candidates can visit any of the official websites jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Apart from JEE there are other engineering entrance exams which are preferred by many candidates. List of the same has been attached below.

JEE Main to be held only twice this year?

National Testing Agency is likely to decrease the number of attempts this year. As per the media reports, candidates may get 2 chances instead of 4 to crack the engineering entrance exam. It is also being reported that the first JEE Mains attempt is likely to be held between April-May.

List of other engineering entrance exams